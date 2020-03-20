Volunteers in South Korea bid to help by making face masks

Volunteers in South Korea are hoping compatriots will reap what they sew after getting together to make protective masks.
They went into production after officials said masks were in short supply in some parts of the Asian country.
Recruitment notices were sent out by text message and 300 people applied immediately, district mayor Oh Seung-rok said.
Experts have told Euronews that if you are infected with COVID-19, masks can be effective in stopping you spread germs.
But, unless they are biological grade, masks are less effective at protecting the wearer from the virus.
