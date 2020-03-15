Russians amuse in creative home-made sledge riding

People in Russia competed in a downhill competition for the most creative home-made sledge on Sunday.
In this year's competition, sledges shaped like cupid arrows, swans, cats and aircraft careered down the slope in the country's Leningrad region to the cheers of onlookers.
The annual event is open to non-motorised sledges.
The winner is picked on the basis of the scale and presentation of the sledge, as well as its performance on the ride downhill.
