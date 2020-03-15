BREAKING NEWS
Paratrooper supports Italy with skydive in Rome

An Italian Army paratrooper has flown a giant Italian flag above the skies of Rome in a demonstration of solidarity with the country, which is in lockdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The stunt took place on Friday and a video released showed the paratrooper jumping from a helicopter and eventually landing in a field.

The gesture is one of many that Italians have made to show their support for one another during the crisis, which has seen the country in nationwide quarantine for nearly a week.

Italy is the worst-hit European country with more than 21,000 infections resulting from COVID-19 and 1,400 deaths.

Europe is currently the main front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

