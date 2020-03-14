Deserted roads, empty airports and forlorn ferries.

Euronews sent reporter Michele Carlino on a road-trip through locked down Italy as the country battles to contain coronavirus.

Even in southern Italy — which has not been as hard hit as the north of the country — motorways are empty.

The only people on the roads are those who have a "certified, serious and justifiable" reason for travelling, says Carlino.

Those that have trips that cannot be postponed have to fill out a form, where you explain your reasons and then sign.

Officials will check the form at passport and customs points, airports and train stations.

Carlino has his verified by mask-wearing officials as he takes an empty ferry from southern Italy across to Sicily.

The airport further south in Catania is deserted, where there is an avalanche of cancelled flights on the "departure" boards.

The travellers that are there keep their distance from each other, while airport officials speak through protective masks.

Carlino's flight to France is as empty as the airport he's just left behind.

Upon arriving in Lyon, southern France, it is a different picture. More people but fewer signs there is a coronavirus outbreak, with just a sole information panel alerting Carlino to the pandemic.