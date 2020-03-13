On the ground floor of the iconic Emirates Towers you will find a little piece of Parisian elegance. La Cantine is a french restaurant headed by Chef Gilles Bosquet. He speaks to us about their signature dish ‘Honey Glazed Short Ribs’ and the inspiration behind it.

Chef Gilles was born in Mauritius. Initially, he thought he would work restaurant floors, but he quickly found his way to the kitchen. “I wanted to acquire a real savoir-faire, one that involved creative independence and freedom.” After starting his career in Dubai he soon took his culinary skills to France and Hong Kong. By the time he had returned to Dubai, he had been awarded a Michelin Star and was sought after by well-known chefs Gordon Ramsay and Lew Kathreptis.

Chef Gille’s ‘Honey Glazed Short Ribs’ is a recipe that has pleased the palates of people from around the world. Seven years ago he learnt the recipe from a Chinese friend and has been fine-tuning it since. The dish is created using some Asian and French cooking techniques with some Arabic ingredients added.