Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels to Brussels on Monday amid tensions between Turkey and the European Union over migrants and refugees.

Erdogan's government announced earlier this month that it would no longer prevent migrants and refugees from crossing over into EU countries.

This has prompted thousands of migrants to head for Turkey's land border with EU member Greece, leading to a renewed migration crisis on European borders.

Greece has deployed riot police and border guards to repel people trying to enter the country and the Greek border area has since seen violent confrontations between them and the migrants.

Throughout Sunday, activity at the Greek-Turkish border slowed down compared to previous days. But there were still attempts to breach Greece's border fence and Greek forces pushed back.

Erdogan is scheduled to give a press conference at 17.00 CET in Brussels, alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, whom he will meet in the afternoon.

He will then meet with EU Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from 18.00 CET.

Turkey houses over 3.5 million Syrian refugees.

Erdogan has constantly demanded that Europe takes a bigger responsibility in welcoming refugees, but the EU insists it is applying a deal from 2016, which asks Turkey to keep Europe-bound migrants on its territory in exchange for billions in refugee aid.

Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday that the Turkey-EU migration deal is no longer working and needs to be revised, according to the Turkish leaders's office.

The European foreign ministers acknowledged Turkey for hosting millions of migrants and refugee, but said the bloc "strongly rejects Turkey's use of migratory pressure for political purposes".

"This situation at the EU external border is not acceptable", the EU foreign ministers added.