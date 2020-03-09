Dublin cancels St Patrick's Day parade due to coronavirus outbreak

Dublin has cancelled its traditional St Patrick's Day parade due to the global COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported on Monday.

Two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, bringing the total number to 21.

In Northern Ireland, five people were diagnosed with the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number to 12.

Ireland's Health Minister Simon Harris said the coronavirus outbreak is very serious and the situation would "require not just a whole of government approach, but a whole of society approach".

Harris told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that there was a moderate-to-high risk that Ireland would follow a pattern seen in other EU countries with regard to the Covid-19 outbreak such as Italy, France and Germany.