Femen protest in Paris on Women's Day

Campaigners from the Femen feminist group staged a topless protest in the centre of Paris on Sunday to mark International Women's Day.

Around 40 members of the group gathered at the Place de la Concorde where they set off purple smoke flares, chanted slogans and held banners.

They were denouncing what they called - in a nod to the coronavirus outbreak - the "patriarchal pandemic."

Police intervened and ushered the campaigners away.