Tehran disinfects streets to protect against COVID-19 coronavirus

Disinfectors targeted a major taxi rank in the Iranian capital Tehran.
Iran has been one of the worst-hit countries by COVID-19 coronavirus, with 92 deaths and nearly 3,000 infections, as of 5 March.
Tehran municipality and fire department workers have been sterilising main streets and public places with disinfectant on a daily basis.
Workers spray down a blend of bleach, chlorine and detergents on curbs, benches, street signs, utility poles, taxi and buses.
The workers carry out the disinfection while wearing masks and protective suits.
More and more people are quarantining themselves at home as the number of infections and death toll increases.
Significantly fewer cars and pedestrians have been seen on the streets of Tehran.
