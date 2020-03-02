Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to suspend campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the race, two aides confirmed to NBC News on Sunday.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was supposed to travel to Texas but will instead return to Indiana, where he said he would make an announcement Sunday night.

Buttigiegwon just 2 percent of black voters in South Carolina on Saturday, likely reinforcing doubts about his ability to win votes from one of the party's most important constituencies.

