At least 22 Turkish soliders killed in Syria airstrike

At least 22 soldiers were killed in an airstrike in northeast Syria, a Turkish official has said.

Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay, the Turkish province bordering Syria's Idlib region, said the soldiers were killed Thursday. He said several seriously wounded troops were being treated in hospitals.

Thousands of Turkish soldiers are deployed in rebel-controlled areas of Idlib province where there is an ongoing Syrian government effort to take back the area.

A total of at least 25 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria on Thursday, with another three reported dead in a separate incident earlier in the day.

But other groups said the number was higher, with the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights saying that 34 Turkish soldiers had died.

Syria's defence ministry said earlier in the day that insurgents were using Turkish-supplied missiles to attack Turkish troops.

Syrian government forces are being supported by Russia in an effort to take back the province. Turkish troops are supporting the rebel forces.