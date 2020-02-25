Clean up underway in South Korea as COVID-19 spreads

South Korean authorities are frantically disinfecting public buildings to avoid the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.
Officials were scrubbing down the Songpa District Cultural and Sports Centre in Seoul, which will be closed until 31 March, after the government announced that cases have been confirmed in the area.
In South Korea, the virus has spread with an almost 15-fold increase in reported infections in one week, making it the second country with the most cases detected so far.
More No Comment
Centenarian recognised as world's oldest living man dies aged 112
Protests in cities across India against Donald Trump visit
Samba schools show their talents at Rio Carnival parade
Chile protesters face off against police at Viña del Mar festival
Iraqi students hold anti-government protests
Iran quake hits villages in Turkey, kills at least nine people
Bolivians clean up after river flood forces evacuation
Residents queue for supplies at supermarket after coronavirus outbreak
Brazil revellers get muddy at 'Bloco da Lama' carnival party
Carnival kicks off in Rio with traditional Carmelitas street party
Macron defends EU agricultural policy at Paris showcase
Taiwan military disinfects plane carrying coronavirus ship evacuees
Vigil held for victims of Hanau shooting
Spanish police uncover underground counterfeit cigarette factory