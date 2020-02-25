Centenarian recognised as world's oldest living man dies aged 112

A Japanese man who received his certificate as the oldest man in the world earlier this month has died, aged 112.
Guinness World Records had delivered the certificate to Chitetsu Watanabe on February 12.
Watanabe had not been able to eat recently and developed fever and shortness of breath a couple of days before his death, the Japanese national circulation newspaper Mainichi reported, citing family sources.
Watanabe was born in 1907 and worked in Taiwan for 18 years. After returning to Niigata, north of Japan, he worked for the prefectural government until his retirement.
He grew fruits and vegetables on the family farm and loved cream puffs and bonsai, the traditional Japanese art of raising small sculpted trees.
He said the secret of longevity was to keep smiling.
More No Comment
Protests in cities across India against Donald Trump visit
Samba schools show their talents at Rio Carnival parade
Chile protesters face off against police at Viña del Mar festival
Iraqi students hold anti-government protests
Iran quake hits villages in Turkey, kills at least nine people
Bolivians clean up after river flood forces evacuation
Residents queue for supplies at supermarket after coronavirus outbreak
Brazil revellers get muddy at 'Bloco da Lama' carnival party
Carnival kicks off in Rio with traditional Carmelitas street party
Macron defends EU agricultural policy at Paris showcase
Taiwan military disinfects plane carrying coronavirus ship evacuees
Vigil held for victims of Hanau shooting
Spanish police uncover underground counterfeit cigarette factory
Activists break into French nuclear plant to call for its closure