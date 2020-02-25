Centenarian recognised as world's oldest living man dies aged 112

A Japanese man who received his certificate as the oldest man in the world earlier this month has died, aged 112.

Guinness World Records had delivered the certificate to Chitetsu Watanabe on February 12.

Watanabe had not been able to eat recently and developed fever and shortness of breath a couple of days before his death, the Japanese national circulation newspaper Mainichi reported, citing family sources.

Watanabe was born in 1907 and worked in Taiwan for 18 years. After returning to Niigata, north of Japan, he worked for the prefectural government until his retirement.

He grew fruits and vegetables on the family farm and loved cream puffs and bonsai, the traditional Japanese art of raising small sculpted trees.

He said the secret of longevity was to keep smiling.