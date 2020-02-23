British boxer Tyson Fury reclaims heavyweight champion title

British boxer Tyson Fury bested Deontay Wilder in their rematch to become heavyweight champion once again.

Wilder was a slight favourite heading into the match even as oddsmakers said the fight was a real tossup.

But Fury controlled the fight early on. It was the first loss for Wilder in 44 fights.

Fury stalked Wilder almost from the opening bell, using his jab to control the early rounds. He was landing at will in the seventh round when his corner threw in the towel.

Wilder protested but referee Kenny Bayless waved the fight to a close.

Fury was the larger man in the ring, towering 6-foot-9 (2.05 metres) and 273 pounds (124 kg).