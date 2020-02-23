Brazil revellers get muddy at 'Bloco da Lama' carnival party

Revellers applied mud on their body and danced in smoke at a mud carnival party "Bloco da Lama" in the Brazilian city of Paraty.
"Bloco da Lama" started in 1986 with teenagers playing with mud and became a traditional event at the historic city of Paraty, located some 250 kms south-west of Rio de Janeiro.
