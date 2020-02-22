Taiwan military disinfects plane carrying coronavirus ship evacuees

Taiwanese soldiers disinfect the charter plane which brought back 19 Taiwanese passengers evacuated from the coronavirus-quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship late Friday evening.
The arriving passengers have to undergo another 14 days of quarantine at a government facility before being allowed back home.
China on Thursday touted a big drop in new virus infections as proof its epidemic control efforts are working, but the toll grew abroad with deaths in Japan and South Korea.
Fatalities in China hit 2,118 as 114 more people died, but health officials reported the lowest number of new cases in nearly a month, including in hardest-hit Hubei province.
