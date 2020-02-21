Prince Andrew urged to 'call the FBI' about Jeffrey Epstein on London bus sign

LONDON — A school bus has been spotted driving around London with two large pictures of Britain's Prince Andrew on the side and a message telling people who see him to "ask him to call the FBI."

The bus was driven past Buckingham Palace and through the upmarket Mayfair neighborhood in the center of the U.K.'s capital.

The sign said: "If you see this man please ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions."

It also featured the website address for the high profile U.S. attorney Gloria Allred,who represents a number of victimsof the late, disgraced, billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Allred confirmed she was behind the sign in an email to NBC News. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the bus advert or whether he had spoken to the FBI.

Epstein died by suicidein a New York City jail cell in August. He was 66 and had been arrested a month earlierand charged with sex trafficking for allegedly abusing dozens of underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties after he was widely criticized for a BBC interview about his relationship with Epstein in November.

He denied allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was 17 when she was trafficked by Epstein. She has alleged that she metwith Andrew on three separate occasions. The legal age of consent in the United Kingdom is 16.

Allred has previously called on the Duke of York to come forward and make a statement about the allegations, as has Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney who is leading the Epstein sex trafficking inquiry.

Berman told a news conference in January that Andrew's lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI but the dukehad "provided zero cooperation."