This violinist played her instrument during brain surgery

This is the moment a violinist played her instrument during brain surgery.

Dagmar Turner played the violin to help surgeons identify parts of the brain that control language and movement.

This way, they could avoid damaging these key areas.

Turner, a 53-year-old musician, was undergoing surgery to remove a tumour at King's College Hospital in south London.

Professor Keyoumars Ashkan, a consultant neurosurgeon, hit on the plan to protect vital cells located in the right frontal lobe of her brain.

"We perform around 400 resections (tumour removals) each year, which often involves rousing patients to carry out language tests, but this was the first time I've had a patient play an instrument," said Ashkan in a hospital statement on Tuesday.

"We managed to remove over 90 per cent of the tumour, including all the areas suspicious of aggressive activity, while retaining full function in her left hand," he added.

Turner, who also performs with choral societies, said the "thought of losing my ability to play was heart-breaking".

"Ashkan... and the team at King's went out of their way to plan the operation –- from mapping my brain to planning the position I needed to be in to play.

"Thanks to them I'm hoping to be back with my orchestra very soon."

Dagmar, who has a 13-year-son and has played the violin since the age of 10, underwent the procedure last month. She left the hospital three days after the surgery.

