Trump grants clemency to former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting clemency to former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. related to a decades-old corruption charge, the White Houde said Tuesday.

The football icon pleaded guilty to a felony charge in 1998 related to a payment to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards to help secure a casino license. DeBartolo Jr. had to pay a $1 million fine and was given two years probation in return for his testimony against the former Democratic governor.

DeBartolo was banned from the NFL for a year, and turned over control of the team to his sister in 2000. While he was the team's owner, the 49ers won five Super Bowls in 14 years.