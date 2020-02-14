BREAKING NEWS
Justice Department drops leak case against former FBI deputy director McCabe

By Dareh Gregorian with NBC News Politics
The Department of Justice has told lawyers for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe that he will not face criminal charges for allegedly lying to investigators about a leak to the media, the ex-official's attorneys said Friday.

"We learned this morning through a phone call from the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office that was followed by a letter that the Justice Department's criminal investigation of Andrew McCabe has been closed," McCabe's lawyers said in a statement. "At long last, justice has been done in this matter."

President Donald Trump had publicly urged that action be taken against McCabe, the former deputy FBI director who became acting head of the agency after Trump fired James Comey in 2017.

"He LIED! LIED! LIED!" Trump wrote in one 2018 tweet about McCabe after the Justice Department's inspector general found McCabe "lacked candor" when being interviewed about whether he was a source for two news articles pertaining to the FBI in 2016.

The announcement came one day after Attorney General William Barr pushed back against criticism he's using DOJ to do Trump's bidding.

