Angela Merkel's designated successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would quit her role as head of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) following a regional election debacle.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would organise a leadership contest in the summer and will continue to prepare the party before giving up the chairmanship.

The party was heavily criticised after electing a governor in the eastern state of Thuringia with the help of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party defeating the Left's candidate Bodo Ramelow.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the election and the new governor, Thomas Kemmerich, said he would step down just one day after taking office, after a national outcry following the election.

Though Kemmerich said he would not form a coalition with the AfD, the far-right party's leader in the eastern state is Bjorn Kocke, a controversial figure who has criticised German policy on the Holocaust.

Kramp-Karrenbauer is expected to give a press conference later in the day.

She had come under pressure in recent days over her inability to get the local CDU branch to follow Berlin's guidance.