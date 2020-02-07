Ambulances were see at Japan's Yokohama Harbour on Friday where dozens of people onboard a cruise ship have contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Japanese officials said Friday that 41 new cases of the infection were confirmed on the Diamond Princess bringing the total number of cases from the ship to 61.

Earlier, 20 passengers were taken off the vessel after testing positive for the coronavirus.

About 3,700 people have been confined aboard the vessel, which was placed under a 14-day quarantine earlier in the week.

In China, where the virus emerged, at least 636 people have died and more than 31,000 people have tested positive.