BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Water bomber planes and crews of firefighters from mainland France battle Corsica fire

A fire has devastated more than 1,000 hectares of vegetation between Quenza, Solaro and Sari-Solenzara without causing any injuries.

The fire was sparked by strong winds that led Weather-France to put Corsica on orange alert.

Local authorities banned using fire on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the prefecture of South Corsica, the start of several other fires were linked to stubble-burning, notably in San-Gavino.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.