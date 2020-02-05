A fire has devastated more than 1,000 hectares of vegetation between Quenza, Solaro and Sari-Solenzara without causing any injuries.

The fire was sparked by strong winds that led Weather-France to put Corsica on orange alert.

Local authorities banned using fire on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the prefecture of South Corsica, the start of several other fires were linked to stubble-burning, notably in San-Gavino.