Copenhagen's third annual Light Festival sparked into life over the weekend, with colourful displays from artists and designers brightening up the Danish city.

Tivoli Gardens' ice-skating pavilion was lit up by 100,000 golden lights on the roof to transform it into a magical wonderland, while a bright green laser beam shone from the grounds into the city.

The event features over 60 light displays across the city and is powered by sustainable energy and Tivoli even got their own windmill.

The festival, which runs until 23 February 2020, brings colour and warmth to the city during the dark winter months.

The city hopes the Copenhagen Light Festival will attract 20% more people into the streets in February.