Copenhagen's third annual Light Festival sparked into life over the weekend, with colourful displays from artists and designers brightening up the Danish city.
Tivoli Gardens' ice-skating pavilion was lit up by 100,000 golden lights on the roof to transform it into a magical wonderland, while a bright green laser beam shone from the grounds into the city.
The event features over 60 light displays across the city and is powered by sustainable energy and Tivoli even got their own windmill.
The festival, which runs until 23 February 2020, brings colour and warmth to the city during the dark winter months.
The city hopes the Copenhagen Light Festival will attract 20% more people into the streets in February.
More No Comment
Not quite cubism: 'Rubik's Mona Lisa' to go under the hammer in Paris
Pripyat - Chernobyl's ghost town for tourists - marks golden jubilee
King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid
98 bells of Mafra basilica in Portugal chime after years of silence
Rijeka opens City of Culture celebrations
Inside Mexico's hidden museum of drug trafficking
Spring will come earlier this year, says groundhog Phil
UK changes name of diplomatic mission in Brussels
Scientists find tortoise genetically linked to extinct species
Wildfires threaten villages near the Australian capital Canberra
Bagpipes play as Brexit Party MEPs leave EU parliament for final time
Politicians protest over India's controversial new citizenship law
Pro-EU campaigners demonstrate as UK counts down to Brexit
Brussels' Manneken Pis dressed in Union Jack waistcoat ahead of Brexit