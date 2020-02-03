Trump congratulates Chiefs, thanks wrong state

President Donald Trump congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their come-from-behind Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

Only he thanked the wrong state.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," Trump tweeted. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

The Chiefs play out of Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The president deleted the tweet and 12 minutes later directed his gratitude to the state of Missouri.

"I guess a Sharpie can fix it," one observer replied, in reference to an apparently doctored map Trump displayed in the Oval Office last year that showed Alabama — circled in black marker that looked to be from a Sharpie — to be within the path of Hurricane Dorian.

"It's Missouri you stone cold idiot," offered Claire McCaskill, the former Democratic senator from Missouri.