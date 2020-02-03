BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

USA

Trump congratulates Chiefs, thanks wrong state

Comments
NBC News Logo
By Tim Stelloh with NBC News Politics
Image: Donald Trump
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks on the South Lawn on Jan. 30, 2020.   -  
Copyright
Alex Brandon AP
Text size Aa Aa

President Donald Trump congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their come-from-behind Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

Only he thanked the wrong state.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," Trump tweeted. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

The Chiefs play out of Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The president deleted the tweet and 12 minutes later directed his gratitude to the state of Missouri.

"I guess a Sharpie can fix it," one observer replied, in reference to an apparently doctored map Trump displayed in the Oval Office last year that showed Alabama — circled in black marker that looked to be from a Sharpie — to be within the path of Hurricane Dorian.

"It's Missouri you stone cold idiot," offered Claire McCaskill, the former Democratic senator from Missouri.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.