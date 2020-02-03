Dozens of passengers on an Air Canada flight from Madrid to Toronto had a safe landing on Monday after their aircraft was damaged during takeoff.

Flight AC837 left the Spanish capital in the early afternoon but had to request an emergency return after one of its 10 tires ruptured on departure, sending debris into one of the Boeing 767’s engines.

The flight circled for more than three hours to burn off fuel in order to reduce weight — giving many passengers time to use the plane’s wifi to provide social media updates on the drama.

A Spanish fighter jet flew alongside the Boeing 767 to provide a visual check for any damage to the landing gear.

Video posted to Twitter showed passengers applauding after the eventual landing.

A spokeswoman with Spain's airport operator, AENA, said Air Canada requested an emergency landing. Fire and rescue vehicles were on standby as a precaution.