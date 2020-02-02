BREAKING NEWS

A decades-long tradition Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, gives the town its famous groundhog — Phil, who reveals whether it will be in early spring or if winter will stay for a few more weeks.

Leading members of the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club revealed this year's prediction at dawn on Sunday: spring will come earlier this year.

The annual tradition has its origin in a German legend that says that if a groundhog casts a shadow that day, winter continues. If not, it is early spring.

