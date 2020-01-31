A British evacuation jet from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, is due to land at Brize Norton military base in the UK.

"At 9:45am (local time), a civilian aircraft chartered by the Foreign Office carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals left Wuhan for the UK," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"The charter flight is estimated to land at RAF Brize Norton at 1:30 pm (UK time)," the statement added.

According to British media reports, there should have been more passengers on the plane but several people complained that they were informed too late to make it on time to the airport.

French evacuation

A French evacuation flight from Wuhan also landed in southern France on Friday with some 200 passengers onboard.

The flight landed around 12.30 pm CET on the military base of Istres, near the city of Marseille, AFP news agency reported.

None of the French passengers onboard presented symptoms of the deadly disease thus far. But out of precaution, they will remain in quarantine for two weeks in a summer resort.

The French government requisitioned the resort, over objections from the mayor. The resort is little-used in the winter, and the mayor said it was chosen because it’s secluded and accessible only by one private road, and a private beach.

Mayor Jean Montagnac held a news conference Friday to try to calm residents worried about the potential spread of the virus.