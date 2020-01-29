BREAKING NEWS
Trump impeachment trial live coverage: Senators begin questions

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House voted to send impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell officially received the House managers on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.  
Wednesday marks the next phase of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump: the question-and-answer period.

Senators will have a total of 16 hours over two days to probe House impeachment managers as well as the White House defense team, which have had three days each to deliver their arguments.

Senators are still divided on whether to hear from witnesses, and it's unlikely the issue will be resolved on Wednesday.

Highlights from the impeachment trial so far

