Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins day 2 of arguments

In their second day of arguments, President Donald Trump's defense lawyers are expected to go into detail on the broad case they outlined in their short opening session on Saturday and could raise questions about the conduct of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden — central targets in Trump's effort to press Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals.

The defense team has tried to undermine the testimony of key witnesses in the House inquiry and attack the impeachment process itself, arguing a lack of due process and accusing House managers of trying to interfere in this year's election.

One curveball is how Trump's lawyers will contend with an explosive report that alleges former national security adviser John Bolton says in his unpublished book that the president personally tied aid for Ukraine to an investigation of the Bidens — an account that conflicts with the president's.

Highlights from the Senate trial

