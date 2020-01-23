Trump rails about impeachment trial in tweetstorm and gets much of it wrong

President Donald Trump raged against the ongoing Senate impeachment trial in a Thursday morning tweetstorm in which he lamented the process as "unfair" and "corrupt."

"The Democrat House would not give us lawyers, or not one witness, but now demand that the Republican Senate produce the witnesses that the House never sought, or even asked for?" Trump tweeted. "They had their chance, but pretended to rush. Most unfair & corrupt hearing in Congressional history!"

That post, one of eight tweets from Trump within a 20-minute span, contained multiple misleading assertions or falsehoods.

While Trump was denied the ability to have an attorney present during the House Intelligence Committee hearings, a lawyer for House Republicans, Steve Castor was permitted to question witnesses. Additionally, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., invited Trump to have an attorney present for his committee's portion of the investigation, but White House Counsel Pat Cipollone declined the offer.

In total, five witnesses requested by Republicans testified in the proceedings. In the Intelligence Committee investigation, Republican-requested witnesses Tim Morrison, Trump's former top Russia adviser, Kurt Volker, Trump's former special envoy to Ukraine, and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale all testified, though Democrats rejected GOP requests for the whistleblower, former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and others to testify.

In the Judiciary Committee, GOP witnesses Castor and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley testified.

Regarding Trump's mention of witnesses, former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — two of the witnesses Democrats are clamoring to have testify before the Senate — were sought for testimony by House investigators. The White House ordered them not to comply.

"No matter what you give to the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, it will never be enough!" Trump tweeted Thursday, claiming in another tweet that Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., delivered a presentation Wednesday that "was loaded with lies and misrepresentations."

Wednesday marked the first day of opening arguments by the House impeachment managers. The managers outlined their case against Trump, pushed back on his defense and called on the Senate to allow for new witness testimony and to request additional Trump administration documents that have so far been withheld.