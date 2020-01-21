Three people have died in strong winds, heavy snowfall and low temperatures from Storm Gloria sweep across Spain.
Aemet (State Meteorological Agency) declared a red alert across 10 provinces, expecting winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (80 mph), seven-meter (22-foot) waves and heavy snowfall.
The ports of Valencia and Gandia were closed to shipping traffic as a precaution, while Alicante airport was also closed, causing the cancellation or diversion of 190 flights.
A red weather alert has been raised in the Altiplano area in the north of Murcia, after nearly 20 centimetres of snow fell on Monday.
Gloria also brought snowstorms across the north of the country. In Asturias, a man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on a snowbound road, a spokeswoman for the emergency services said.
Local media reported he was struck while fitting chains to his car.
