"We're a garage, we're not a junkyard. Those who want to trash the car don't need to come to us."

This is how deacon and psychotherapist Marco Ermes Luparia, 69, describes his recovery centre for priests suffering psychological and behavioural problems -- including paedophilia.

His team of five people has been welcoming ecclesiastics in a Rome-based facility for more than 20 years. Over the past 15 years, about 150 priests have been convicted of child sexual abuse in Italy. Last December, Pope Francis lifted papal secrecy in clergy sexual abuse cases.

John Joseph Kennedy, of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said there were about a thousand reports of sexual abuse in the Church worldwide in 2019.

But what happens to paedophile priests awaiting trial?

Euronews reports on the Church's rehab centres and the controversies surrounding them.

How the centres operate

Francesco Zanardi, the founder of the network L'abuso, which offers support to victims of sexual abuse by the Church in Italy, says he counted 24 centres and obtained the names from the judicial acts.

"In 99% of cases, when priests who have committed abuse are under house arrest, they go to these places," Zanardi said.

The oldest is that of the Venturini Fathers in Trento, then there is that of Divino Amore, in Rome, with 25 years of activity.

Luparia says the cases are "a personal drama, which has led to another drama, affecting the abused person.

The therapy also intends to provide "a minimum of assurance that the crime will not recur," Luparia says.

Recovery, according to the philosophy of these centres, can last a lifetime and requires isolation from the rest of society.

In this Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 photo, Monsignor John Kennedy, the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, walks through a chapel as he speaks during an interview at the Vatican. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Marco Ermes Luparia works at Divino Amore, a centre that welcomes ecclesiastics coming from various parts of Italy and abroad. "Problems of burnout, immaturity, vocational crisis: the list is long and we also deal with cases of paedophilia," he told Euronews.

The team of Divino Amore is composed of five psychotherapists all united by "fidelity to the Gospel, which for us is a non-negotiable value," Luparia said.

The guests at the centre are not only priests but can also be clerics, religious and seminarians.

"They come to us either independently or after a decree from the bishop, then there is the possibility of house arrest. Ours is a full-fledged therapy, which lasts years and certainly not ten months," the deacon said.

"What drove the person to act in that way? We try to identify the tipping point for the psychosexual development of the adult. The only way to deal with it is open-heart surgery," Luparia continued.

"We aim to offer patients a spiritual, reserved life of prayer and community. As with alcoholism, we are talking about a disorder that needs constant monitoring," the psychotherapist explained.

"The results of our therapy, without emphasis, are good. But only when they come with very restrictive measures in these people's lives".

Can paedophilia be cured?

Maurizio Marasco is a psychiatrist, former professor of Forensic Psychopathology and Criminology. He has carried out consulting work as a court expert in sex abuse cases.

"From an academic point of view, paedophilia is not classified as a pathology. It is therefore not a disease, but an anomaly of sexual behaviour that remains stable over time. For this reason, there is no pharmacological therapy," he said.

"Sometimes priests realise that they have committed a very serious crime, they also accept the punishment, but this is no guarantee that they will not abuse again. I have known people who have been tried, imprisoned, sentenced to a recovery programme but years later they have committed that crime again," Marasco added.

"The scientific world does not know what is done in these ecclesiastical centres. Once they get out of there, how can we be sure that they will not sexually abuse minors again? That is the problem," the doctor explained.

But if the priest goes to jail, counselling stops: the state doesn't fund the therapy.

When the priest is convicted and taken to prison, the therapy ends. "We can't get into prison," Luparia said.

What happens after prison?

To date, neither the Italian State nor the Church follows those who leave prison after serving a sentence for sexual abuse of children. There are exceptions but the practice remains limited due to lack of funding.

"In most cases, these priests become homeless after prison," Luparia said.

"We try to continue the therapy even afterwards. There is a consistent number of priests who have had therapy with us and who are no longer priests: for them we dream of a convent to allow them to live a dignified life.

"The terrorist, the murderers, everyone has the right to a decent life. Why shouldn't paedophile priests have the same right?" Luparia asked.

In Milan's Bollate prison, the Italian Centre for the Promotion of Mediation implemented a project in 2015 for prisoners convicted of sexual crimes against women and minors.

"We don't do therapy," said Paolo Giulini, the centre's president. "Deviant behaviour must be treated in a criminological sense. We work on issues such as stress management, the stages that led to committing the crime, the development of empathy towards victims and sex education".

Since 2015, more than 300 prisoners have participated in the project on a voluntary basis, Giulini told Euronews. Only 11 have reoffended after their release.

"We have also worked with some priests. Some of them had done therapy with their deacon before coming to us. We know that some religious orders offer psychological support but we do not work in synergy," Giulini said.

"It's a miracle we are still in business. In the beginning, we had funding from the Lombardy region, then from a European project. Now we are supported by a private foundation. Every year we risk closing down," he added.

What about victims?

According to victim support groups, victims of child sex abuse are largely forgotten by public policy -- there is no invalidity pension or psychological support for them in Italy.

"We need the cooperation of the State in addition to that of the Vatican,” Zanardi said.

"Paradoxically, the Church has set up these facilities for priests, while there are no state offices for the victims", Zanardi continued.

"The Treaty of Lanzarote of the Council of Europe, written to fight sexual abuse of minors, provides a disability pension for victims and an 'anti-paedophilia' certificate for the categories most exposed to work with minors, such as voluntary work. But these two measures do not exist in Italy."