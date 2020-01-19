BREAKING NEWS
Russians mark Epiphany with plunge into icy water

Russian Orthodox Christians immersed themselves in ice-cold water on Sunday in some of the country's regions.

The action was meant to celebrate Epiphany - a holiday where orthodox Christians celebrate the baptism of Jesus Christ.

The European part of the country has had an abnormally warm winter, making the plunge in some regions less extreme than in previous years.

But tens of thousands of believers across Russia braved freezing waters to mark the event.

