House Democrats file brief outlining 'compelling case' for impeachment

House managers in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump filed its brief to the Senate on Saturday outlining a "compelling case" against Trump, who is accused of abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress.

The House managers, seven Democratic congressional leaders who will try the case against Trump during the Senate trial starting next week, said in the briefthat the evidence against Trump is "overwhelming" and proves he used his official power to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the upcoming 2020 election.

"Through his obstruction of the House's impeachment inquiry, President Trump attempted to place himself above the law and undermined the fundamental Constitutional principles on which our Nation was founded," Congressional leaders said in a statement. "The President's gross abuse of power and obstruction of Congress reflect a pattern of misconduct and an ongoing threat to the Nation."

In an emailed statement, the White House called the two articles of impeachment against Trump a "dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their President."

"This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election—now just months away," the statement read in part. "The highly partisan and reckless obsession with impeaching the President began the day he was inaugurated and continues to this day."

The House managers are U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff from California, the House managers include Jerry Nadler of New York; Hakeem Jeffries of New York; Jason Crow of Colorado; Zoe Lofgren of California; Val Demings of Florida; and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.