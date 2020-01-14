Millions of Hindus gather to take 'holy dip' in the Ganges

It's holy dip time in India again as millions of Hindus congregate to bathe, pray and celebrate.
The Kumbh Mela is a series of ritual baths by Hindu sadhus, or holy men, and other pilgrims at the confluence of three sacred rivers — the Yamuna, the Ganges and the mythical Saraswati — that dates back to at least medieval times.
Pilgrims bathe in the river believing it cleanses them of their sins and ends their process of reincarnation.
