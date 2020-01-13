Storm Brendan lashes Ireland with 130kmph winds

Storm Brendan is battering the UK and Ireland with winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour and torrential rain.

The Irish meteorological service, Met Éireann, issued a red warning on 13 January of violent gales and floods as the storm combines with high spring tides.

“Storm Brendan will produce significant storm surges and the combination of these high spring tides, onshore storm force winds and storm surge will lead to a risk of flooding along all coasts,” said Eoin Sherlock, head of flood forecasting, at Met Éireann.

“There is a significant risk to the south, west and northwest coasts with an elevated risk for all eastern coastal areas due to the high tides and the projected storm surge forecast.”

Britain’s Met Office said that Northern Ireland, the northeast coast of Scotland and the entire western half of the UK should expect disruption to sea, air and road travel.

“As well as strong winds, there will be large coastal waves in western areas, so bear this in mind before heading out in these regions,” said Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders.

Frank said conditions would be relatively unsettled for the week ahead.

“It looks like it's going to stay very unsettled, with the potential for further disruptive weather in places.”

In a statement, the AA (Automobile Association) warned of trees and other debris obstructing roads in Limerick, Kerry and Cork, as well as risks roads in Mayo could be flooded.