The German conglomerate Siemens has vowed to fulfill its contractual obligations with regards to a controversial Australian coal mine project despite pressure from prominent climate activists pull involvement.

The company's CEO Joe Kaeser had promised to review the contract with the Indian company Adani at the Carmichael mine. following campaigns by climate activists. However, in a statement issued on Twitter, Kaeser confirmed that they will move forward with the project.

Late on Sunday, Kaeser said that there was "no legally and economically responsible way to unwind the contract without neglecting fiduciary duties".

"While I do have a lot of empathy for environmental matters, I do need to balance different interests of different stakeholders, as long as they have lawful legitimation for what they do," he said.

"We should have been wiser about this project beforehand," Kaeser noted in the statement, reiterating that "we need to be a supplier who sticks to its commitments as long as the customer stays on legal grounds, too".

Climate activists call for continued protests

The decision by the company comes after pressure from climate activists across Europe, including Fridays for Future's Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg had called via Twitter for the company to either stop, delay or interrupt construction at the Adani mine, where Siemens will be involved in rail production.

Following Kaeser's announcement, prominent German activist Luisa Neubauer calling it an "irresponsible decision" adding that activists planned to continue protests outside numerous Siemens offices.

