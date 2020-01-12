Thousands of tattoo enthusiasts attend Rio de Janeiro artist event

Tattoo week in Rio de Janeiro kicked off on Saturday with over 1000 artists.

The three-day event offers a wide range of public events.

One attendee of the special event is Marcelo Ribeiro, the second most tattooed citizen of Brazil.

About 96% of his body is covered with tattoos.

The event includes 220 stands and organisers expect 25,000 people to participate.

Brazil has about 200,000 tattoo studios.