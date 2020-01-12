Thousands of tattoo enthusiasts attend Rio de Janeiro artist event

Tattoo week in Rio de Janeiro kicked off on Saturday with over 1000 artists.
The three-day event offers a wide range of public events.
One attendee of the special event is Marcelo Ribeiro, the second most tattooed citizen of Brazil.
About 96% of his body is covered with tattoos.
The event includes 220 stands and organisers expect 25,000 people to participate.
Brazil has about 200,000 tattoo studios.
