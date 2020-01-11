In pictures: The first full moon and lunar eclipse of the new decade

Skygazers have enjoyed the first full moon and eclipse of the decade.
Friday evening saw a penumbral lunar eclipse, which sees the moon darkened by the Earth's outer shadow.
This is different from a total lunar eclipse, where the Earth blocks the sun's light from reaching the moon.
Friday's penumbral lunar eclipse — said to give the moon a tea-stained colour — was visible from around 18h CET to 22h, mainly in Europe and Asia.
Here are some of the best pictures from last night.
Did you watch the eclipse? If you would like your photo considered for inclusion on this page, contact chris.harris@euronews.com