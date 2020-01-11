In pictures: The first full moon and lunar eclipse of the new decade

Skygazers have enjoyed the first full moon and eclipse of the decade.

Friday evening saw a penumbral lunar eclipse, which sees the moon darkened by the Earth's outer shadow.

This is different from a total lunar eclipse, where the Earth blocks the sun's light from reaching the moon.

Friday's penumbral lunar eclipse — said to give the moon a tea-stained colour — was visible from around 18h CET to 22h, mainly in Europe and Asia.

Here are some of the best pictures from last night.

The full moon over Saint Sava Temple in Belgrade @acamatic / Instagram

The full moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse is seen in Kathmandu PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP

The full moon rising behind a metal construction during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Skopje. Robert ATANASOVSKI/AFP

The full moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse is seen on the outskirts of Chandigarh Vijay MATHUR/AFP

A picture taken on January 10, 2020 shows the full moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Asuncion. NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP

The best pictures from social media