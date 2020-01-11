BREAKING NEWS
The full moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse is seen on the outskirts of Chandigarh
Vijay MATHUR/AFP

In pictures: The first full moon and lunar eclipse of the new decade

By  Chris Harris 
Skygazers have enjoyed the first full moon and eclipse of the decade.

Friday evening saw a penumbral lunar eclipse, which sees the moon darkened by the Earth's outer shadow.

This is different from a total lunar eclipse, where the Earth blocks the sun's light from reaching the moon.

Friday's penumbral lunar eclipse — said to give the moon a tea-stained colour — was visible from around 18h CET to 22h, mainly in Europe and Asia.

Here are some of the best pictures from last night.

Did you watch the eclipse? If you would like your photo considered for inclusion on this page, contact chris.harris@euronews.com

@acamatic / Instagram
The full moon over Saint Sava Temple in Belgrade@acamatic / Instagram
PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP
The full moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse is seen in KathmanduPRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP
Robert ATANASOVSKI/AFP
The full moon rising behind a metal construction during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Skopje.Robert ATANASOVSKI/AFP
Vijay MATHUR/AFP
The full moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse is seen on the outskirts of ChandigarhVijay MATHUR/AFP
NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP
A picture taken on January 10, 2020 shows the full moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Asuncion.NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP

The best pictures from social media

