Britain has condemned the arrest of its ambassador to Iran as "a flagrant violation of international law" after the diplomat was detained at the scene of anti-government protests.

The UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office said the ambassador, Rob Macaire, was released after a "brief detention."

Macaire was reportedly witnessing anti-regime protests in Tehran prompted by its admission that an Iranian military missile was reponsible for the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, killing all 176 passengers and crew.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: "The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law.

"The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards."

Crowds gathered on Saturday in at least four locations in Tehran, chanting 'death to liars' and calling for the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down over the missile blunder, according to local reporters.

Video shared on social media showed angry protests followed by police intervention and clouds of tear gas. None of the video could be immediately verified by Euronews.

Lagte on Saturday, US President Donald Trump sent a message of solidarity to Iranian protesters by tweeting in English and Farsi.

"To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you," he tweeted. "We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.

"The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching."