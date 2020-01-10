Northern Ireland's parliament at Stormont is to sit for the first time in three years after a deal between Irish nationalists and British unionists to end political deadlock.

Sinn Féin said it had decided to re-enter power-sharing institutions in Belfast and nominate ministers to the devolved government.

It follows a similar announcement by the Democratic Unionist Party and ends a stalemate that has paralysed politics in the province.

RELATED: It's 1,000 days since Northern Ireland last had a government

Initial signs were encouraging. The main pro-British group, the Democratic Unionist Party, said it was “not a perfect deal," but could be supported.

"Sinn Féin's commitment is to do all in our power to make this happen," party leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters, adding that she would "continue to work for Irish reunification."

'Forget the language of win or lose'

Northern Ireland's 1.8 million people have been without a functioning administration since it fell apart in January 2017 over a botched green-energy project.

The rift soon widened to broader cultural and political issues, including the status of the Irish language in the province.

the British and Irish governments earlier published a draft proposal to revive the Northern Ireland Assembly and executive.

RELATED: Northern Ireland 50 years on: will a no-deal Brexit threaten the peace?

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney had the parties to accept, saying it was time "politicians stepped up and fully represented their constituents."

"Forget the language of win or lose. This is a deal filled with compromises,” Coveney said.

The DUP said the UK-Ireland proposals were “not a perfect deal" but could be supported.

Northern Ireland faces looming Brexit

Brexit has given new urgency to attempts to restore the devolved government. Northern Ireland has the UK's only border with an EU member country, and Brexit will challenge the status of the currently invisible frontier, potentially pushing Northern Ireland into a closer embrace with the Republic of Ireland. Both the DUP and Sinn Fein want a say on what happens next.

Northern Ireland also faced a Jan. 13 deadline to restore the government or face new elections for the assembly that could have seen Sinn Fein and the DUP lose ground to more moderate parties.

Friday's deal includes financial support from the UK for big infrastructure projects if the government is restored, as well as proposals to deal with the status of the Irish language.