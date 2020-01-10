'Why?': 10-year-old girl and newlyweds among 176 victims of plane crash in Iran

A newlywed couple. A 10-year-old girl together with her mother. Husband and wife professors.These are among the 176 people killed in the fatal crash of a Ukrainian International Airlines flight shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday.The plane was bound first for Kiev, Ukraine, where most passengers — more than 130 — were going to change planes to head to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.Among the victims were 63 Canadian nationals and 82 Iranians, many of whom were graduate students in the West. Other victims were from Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the United Kingdom, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.A 10-year-old girl who used to tell her parents, "I don't want to go to Harvard, I want to go to Hogwarts," perished along with her mother.

The father of Reera Esmaeilion said that without her and his wife, Parisa Eghbalian, 42, he no longer knows who he is."I used to be 'Hamed Esmaeilion.' Now, at the airports of the world, I introduce myself in this way, 'my wife and daughter were on that plane,'" wrote Hamed Esmaeilion on Facebook.Of his daughter, he said,"Why did I have to call her school yesterday and say [she] will no longer be coming in?"Also on the plane were newlyweds Arash Pourzarabi, 26, and Pouneh Gorji, 25, who were flying home to Canada after their wedding. The couple, who were both master's students at the University of Alberta, were "wonderful people and brilliant scientists," said the lab where Gorji worked in a post on Facebook.

The University of Alberta alone lost 10 people — professors, students and alumni. "We are grieving for lost colleagues, classmates, teachers, and mentors, as well as loved ones, family, friends, and roommates," the school said in a statement. "These individuals were integral to the intellectual and social fabric of our university and the broader community."At the university, Pedram Mousavi's office door has been turned into a makeshift shrine with photos and rose petals scattered in the doorway in memory of him, a professor of mechanical engineering, and his wife Mojgan Daneshmand, a professor of electrical engineering.

A memorial for University of Alberta professors Mojgan Daneshmand and Pedram Mousavi, who were married and were killed in the Ukrainian airline crash in Iran, is seen outside Mousavi\'s office in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Jan. 9, 2020. Rod Nickel

A memorial is scheduled for Sundayin Edmonton for the university's 10 victims.Eerily, a student at another university posted online before the flight an apparent joke about his possibly not surviving it, with an allusion to the conflict between Iran and the U.S."I had predicted war at the time of my flight. Man, whatever experiences you have had with me, good or bad, have good thoughts about me," wrote Mojtaba Abbasnezhad, who also went by Sorush, in a tweet on Jan. 7, the day before the crash. He was 27, and had just begun a doctoral program in electrical and electronics engineering at the University of Toronto.

Mojtaba Abbasnezhad, 27, was studying for a PhD at the University of Toronto. Mojtaba Abbasnezhad

The crash site near Tehran, where passengers' personal belongings litter the ground, is now the scene of a major international investigation. Multiple officials told NBC News on Thursday that U.S. intelligence officials have evidence suggesting that the jetliner was brought down by an Iranian missile in error.The nine crew members, who were Ukrainian nationals, were among the 176 killed. The family of senior flight attendant Igor Matkov first heard about the tragedy on the news, Matkov's father told The Associated Press."My daughter called at 6:15 this morning to say that in the U.S. they were reporting that a plane had crashed, a Ukraine International Airlines plane. She asked where Igor was flying to, and we said 'Tehran' and that he would return on the morning flight. And then we found the video of the plane crashing," Valery Matkov said.Yevhenii Dykhne, the airline's president, praised the lost crew in a news conference at Kiev Airport on Wednesday. "It was one of our best aircraft with an excellent, reliable crew," he told reporters.Trudeau on Wednesday expressed the collective grief of his country. "On behalf of all Canadians, I want to express my deepest condolences to those who are mourning the loss of a loved one," he told the news conference."While no words will erase your pain, I want you to know that an entire country is with you. We share your grief," he said.