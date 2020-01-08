Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable'

With tensions rising between Tehran and Washington, journalist Hamidreza Homayounifar is following developments from inside Iran. Speaking to Good Morning Europe, he said the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sees recent events as a watershed moment that could lead to the US being pushed out of the Middle East.

"The loss of the General must lead to the expelling of the United States from the region [as Khamenei sees it] because any government within the region which is from the people cannot accept their presence in the region anymore."

Homayounifar details how Khamenei said on Wednesday that Iran will not negotiate with the US as "the enmity with the US is ongoing and will never end."

To listen to the full interview with Hamidreza Homayounifar, click on the media player above.