Thousands gathered in streets across Baghdad on Saturday at the start of a funeral procession for Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by the United States.

The head of Iran's elite Quds force was assassinated in a pre-dawn an armed drone strike at Baghdad’s airport.

Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, raising fears of an all-out war. US President Donald Trump says he ordered the strike to prevent a conflict.

Many of the mourners were dressed in black, and carried Iraqi flags and the flags of Iran-backed militias that are fiercely loyal to Soleimani. Some chanted “Death to America!” according to AFP.