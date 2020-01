Thousands of Dutch revelers braved the ice-cold water and take a New Year's day plunge in the North Sea in Scheveningen, near The Hague.

The annual New Year's Day swim is a tradition across Europe, as it is on Christmas Day. In London, swimmers took a dip in the Serpentine, in Hyde Park, and in Italy in the River Tiber.

