Terrifying moment as Australian firefighters drive through flames

Australian firefighters were surrounded by flames on Tuesday as the New South Wales Fire and Rescue team passed through the inferno.

They recorded the video showing flames reaching their truck from the bushfire burning south of Nowra.

The crew sheltered in their truck with fire blankets as the flames passed through.

About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have burned nationwide during the wildfire crisis, with 12 people confirmed dead and more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

Fire conditions worsened in Victoria and New South Wales after oppressive heat Monday mixed with strong winds and lightning.