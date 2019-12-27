German union UFO has called on flight attendants of Lufthansa-owned airline Germanwings to go on a three-day strike starting December 30.

Deputy Chairman of UFO Daniel Flohr lamented the failure of talks with Lufthansa, adding that the union is still in the middle of an argument with five companies: SunExpress Deutschland, Eurowings Deutschland, Lufthansa City Line, Germanwings and Lufthansa as such.

Flohr said Lufthansa failed to offer cabin crew clear perspectives for its plan to merge Germanwings' roughly 30 aircraft and 1,400 employees into flight operations of its major subsidiary Eurowings.

"We announce these strikes sufficiently early so that you, the passenger, can be booked on different airline flights or find an alternative means of travel," the spokesperson said.

In a press release, Germanwings stated the strikes were "unsubstantiated" and "elusive."

The company said it will try to minimise the effects of the strike on the passengers and is working on a special flight schedule, which will likely be published this Saturday afternoon.

Eurowings urges all passengers who may be affected to check out the Eurowings website and app and inform themselves about the status of their flights and make sure to save their contact information details.

According to the statement, "guests, whose flights aren't listed due to the strike are asked not to come to the airport in the first place, but to get in touch with the Eurowings service centre."

For flights within Germany that are affected by the strike, guests can exchange their ticket into a train ticket with the Deutsche Bahn. They can do that via the Eurowings app or the service centre.

Germanwings still has thirty airplanes flying for the Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings, with which it is meant to be merged.

In that same conflict, there have already been four warning strikes at Lufthansa this year. In November about 1,500 flights were cancelled, affecting about 200,000 passengers.