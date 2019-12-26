'Liars!': Trump fires off post-Christmas tweetstorm over impeachment impasse

President Donald Trump fired off a stream of post-Christmas tweets Thursday blasting Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and her San Francisco congressional district amid the impeachment impasse.

"The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because 'President Trump is a threat to National Security' (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don't want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly," Trump tweeted. "Liars!"

The president attacked Pelosi's congressional district as "filthy dirty" and "one of the worst anywhere in the U.S." Calling Pelosi "crazy," Trump also suggested she should face a 2020 primary challenge.

The president then lamented how "much more difficult" it is "to deal with foreign leaders (and others)" amid impeachment.

"Bad for USA!" he wrote.

Trump's tweets come after Pelosi has said she would wait until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announces the process by which the chamber will conduct Trump's trial before transmitting the articles of impeachment the House passed last week.

As it stands, McConnell has said he wants the Senate to conform to the precedent set in 1999, during then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, which included a two-resolution process: first, an initial agreement to first hear the case and then a later vote on whether to call witnesses.

McConnell's counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has pushed for a single resolution that would set parameters for presenting the case and allow for the calling of witnesses. Schumer has said he wants the Senate to call four witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify about Trump's conduct toward Ukraine.

Speaking with "Fox and Friends" on Monday, McConnell said "we're at an impasse" and "we can't do anything until the speaker sends the papers over, so everybody enjoy the holidays."

The first House-passed article of impeachment charged Trump with abusing his power by pushing Ukraine to probe former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and Democrats while withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to the country, as well as an official White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The second article charged Trump with obstructing Congress' investigation into those efforts.