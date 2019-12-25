Mexicans visit giant baby Jesus statue to toast Christmas

Mexicans have celebrated Christmas by visiting one of the world's largest baby Jesus statues.
For the last five years, the one in the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City had displayed the biggest on the planet, only to be outdone by another Mexican state last year.
With 1.8 million inhabitants, Iztapalapa district is already the place of one of the world's largest Easter reenactments.
The figure was sculpted by special effects artist David Gomez Resendiz.
